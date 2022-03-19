AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 1,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

