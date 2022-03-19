Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,832. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

