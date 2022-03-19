iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,117. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $106.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.

