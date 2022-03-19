Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

MYOV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 895,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,904. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

