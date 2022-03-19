BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) rose 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 7,295,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,398,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

