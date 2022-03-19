Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Up 12.9%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) was up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

