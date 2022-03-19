Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 0.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 361,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 590,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

