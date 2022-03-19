Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 0.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 361,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 590,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.
Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)
