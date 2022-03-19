Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 5.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.