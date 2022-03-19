Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 5.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

