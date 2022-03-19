Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.52. 3,167,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.