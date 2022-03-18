LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 302,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.