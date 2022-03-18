Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. 4,453,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,986. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

