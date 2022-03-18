Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.90. 3,017,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,787. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

