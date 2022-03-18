AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 8,651,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in AES by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

