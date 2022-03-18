Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.75. 598,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

