Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Hayward stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $7,588,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 28.6% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $874,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

