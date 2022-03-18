Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

SFM traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

