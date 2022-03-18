Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $300.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,735. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

