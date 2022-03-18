Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will post sales of $83.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $300.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,735. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.