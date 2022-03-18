Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $333.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.30 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ALHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

