Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to report $325.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.97 million to $326.00 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,975. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

