$26.99 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report $26.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.28 million and the lowest is $26.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

