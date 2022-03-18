Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,948. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

