VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

