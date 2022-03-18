JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post $61.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.29 million and the highest is $61.80 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $274.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.69 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $357.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

