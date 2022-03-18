Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce $164.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $163.82 million. Anaplan reported sales of $129.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $745.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.98 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $930.36 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 3,953,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,188. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.