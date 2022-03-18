iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $721,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

IBMM remained flat at $$26.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,925 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

