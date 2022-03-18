BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $58.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $24.61. 1,004,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

