Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. 1,715,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.