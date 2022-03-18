$406.22 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $406.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $461.38 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 286,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

