iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 4,946,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.