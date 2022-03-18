Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,371,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,583. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

