$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce $68.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 256,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,968. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

