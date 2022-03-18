Brokerages Set ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target at $22.50

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AMSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. 5,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.59.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.