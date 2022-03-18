Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $127.36 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00107256 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars.

