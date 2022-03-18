Tornado Cash Price Up 3% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $50.90 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $46.28 or 0.00110893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

