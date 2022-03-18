American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.