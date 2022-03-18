Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

