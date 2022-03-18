Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.
Shares of RDN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,104. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.