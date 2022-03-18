ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

