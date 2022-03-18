NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 621,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 145,875 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.