Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 336,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baudax Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

