Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 336,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $55.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
