StockNews.com Upgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to “Strong-Buy”

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 4,433,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

