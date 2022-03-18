StockNews.com Downgrades Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) to Sell

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
SNMP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 2,762,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,163. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.20.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.