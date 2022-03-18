StockNews.com Downgrades Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) to Sell

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SNMP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 2,762,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,163. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

