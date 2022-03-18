Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 2,338 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12.

Shares of BE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

