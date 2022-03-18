CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 20,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.