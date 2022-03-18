Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 20,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 1,213,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,413. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,379 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

