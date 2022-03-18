SAFE DEAL Trading Up 7.7% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $232,205.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,752,541 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,128 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

