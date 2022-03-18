Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 355 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,976,750. The firm has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

