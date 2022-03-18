Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.82). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

BCEL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 2,084,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,610. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

