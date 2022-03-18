Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TARO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.78 and a beta of 0.75. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

