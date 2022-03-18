Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of TARO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.78 and a beta of 0.75. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $79.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
