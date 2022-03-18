Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

CNTY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.91.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

